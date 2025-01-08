Xactly Corporation: Xactly Marks a Milestone Year of Innovation and Recognition

Leader in intelligent revenue solutions sets industry standards with product innovation, notable award distinctions and elevates senior leadership excellence in 2024

Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, is proud to announce notable achievements that highlight its commitment to innovation and customer excellence. Over the past year, the company unveiled new product advancements, received industry awards recognizing its market leadership, and welcomed strategic hires to strengthen its senior leadership team. These milestones reinforce Xactly's mission of maximizing customer performance and position the company for a strong 2025.

"As we prepare to enter our third decade of business, Xactly stands at an exciting inflection point of opportunity and growth," said Arnab Mishra, CEO of Xactly. "Last year, we expanded our leadership team and enhanced our product offerings to deliver our clients with award-winning results. Looking ahead to 2025, we are committed to driving AI advancements that power profitable growth for our customers and foster long-term success."

Innovation in Revenue Solutions

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, Xactly introduced the Unified Intelligent Revenue Platform, merging market-leading solutions, Incent and Forecast, with three new solutions, Plan, Design, and Manage. The unification of these critical SPM processes on a single platform enables customers to grow, adapt, and excel amidst increasingly competitive markets and ever-changing business needs.

Xactly also introduced several key enhancements to existing solutions, including composability across the platform for streamlined SPM workflows, improved data access and calculation traceability, and enhanced end-user and administrator experiences. This included the launch of Xactly for CRM, a collection of native CRM experiences for Incentive Compensation Management, including a first-of-its-kind Sales Performance Incentive Fund (SPIF) management module. Additionally, the Xactly platform can now enable Generative AI capabilities powered by Xactly AI Copilot, enabling customers to optimize efficiency and drive sustainable revenue growth.

Awards and Recognitions

Xactly's dedication to innovation and customer success gained widespread recognition in 2024, including:

APPEALIE 2024 SaaS and Software Awards : Presented to Xactly Extend in the Sales category for excellence and delivering strong customer outcomes.

BIG AI Excellence Award: Awarded to Xactly AI Copilot in the Product - Generative AI category for solving real-world customer challenges.

BIG Sales & Marketing "Sammy" Awards: Recognized Xactly under the Insights and Analysis category as an innovator leading the industry with cutting-edge solutions.

Destination CRM's Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing and Sales: Listed as a leading vendor in AI that's shaping the present and future of sales interactions.

Fall G2 Awards: Honored Xactly as the #1 choice in Enterprise Compensation Management , based on real user feedback.

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Revenue Intelligence Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US52317324, June 2024): Positioned Xactly as a Leader in revenue intelligence platforms. According to the report, "Xactly excels in its strategy for innovation, consistently demonstrating a forward-thinking vision for the future of its product. With a commitment to staying ahead of the curve shown through continued investments in R&D, Xactly focuses on opportunities for improvement and advancement with a clear vision for how its product should evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers."

The Software Report's 2024 Top 100 Software Companies Award: Ranked Xactly #23 in the list among top software companies.

TrustRadius Tech Cares Award: Honored the company for its impactful initiatives during its annual CARE Week and overall ESG initiatives.

TrustRadius Top Rated: Recognized Xactly Incent for its exceptional customer reviews.

2024 AI Breakthrough Awards : Won by Xactly Forecasting under the Decision Intelligence Innovation category.

2024 SaaS Awards: Named Xactly Forecasting as a finalist in the Best SaaS Product for Sales & Marketing category, recognizing its impact on sales and marketing.

Strengthening Leadership Xactly furthered its growth strategy with key hires and promotions including:

Sam Zayed as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing a wealth of expertise in revenue leadership to drive growth and customer success in his new role.

Swastik Patel as the Field Chief Technology Officer for the Go-to-Market team, joining from Varicent with deep technical and platform experience. Patel will drive technological innovation in go-to-market initiatives, leveraging his extensive background in the software industry.

Kandarp Desai, promoted to Senior Vice President of Engineering and General Manager for India to lead Xactly's strategic engineering hub in Bengaluru where he will solidify its role as a critical center for engineering excellence.

Chris Li, promoted to Senior Vice President of Products to lead customers through digital transformations that maximize business outcomes.

To learn more about how Xactly can optimize your sales performance and revenue intelligence, please visit https://www.xactlycorp.com/company/contact-us.

About Xactly:

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for finance, revenue, compensation, and sales leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn. CONTACT: Brianna Ary

PAN Communications

Xactly@pancomm.com SOURCE: Xactly Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com