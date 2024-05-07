Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
WKN: 907462 | ISIN: US5779331041 | Ticker-Symbol: MMY
Tradegate
03.05.24
14:32 Uhr
75,50 Euro
-3,00
-3,82 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
07.05.2024 | 15:26
2023 Maximus Foundation Annual Report: A Year of Equitable Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / The Maximus Foundation is excited to present the 2023 Annual Report. In this year's report, we dive into a year of impact in our communities through stories about our employees and grantee partners demonstrating a path toward positive change.

While this report reflects on 2023, it also looks ahead at the Foundation's new 2025 grantmaking approach focused on our commitment to a more significant equitable impact, recognizing the importance of wielding, building, and sharing power in the communities we serve.

The Maximus Foundation continues to be driven by a commitment to improving the lives and wellbeing of people in our communities. Join us as we explore the stories of impact and work toward a more inclusive future. Visit our website to view the 2023 Maximus Foundation report.

Giving back to the communities we serve

The Maximus Foundation is one of the ways Maximus employees are doing something greater together. Established by the Maximus Board of Directors in 2000, the Maximus Foundation is an independent, employee-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Employee donors pool their charitable contributions together through the Foundation, double their impact on the grantmaking program through Maximus' dollar-for-dollar matching pledge, and make their voices heard by nominating and voting for future grantee partners. Though the Foundation focuses its giving strategy on grantmaking, it also helps coordinate corporate-wide humanitarian efforts and empowers employees to donate their time and skills to nonprofits. Their inspired giving and volunteerism help accelerate the missions of nonprofits on the front lines of the communities we serve. Learn more at?the Maximus Foundation website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Maximus on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Maximus
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/maximus
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Maximus



View the original press release on accesswire.com

