

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - Internet services company United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) said Wednesday that its EBITDA for the first quarter grew 7.3 percent to 342.1 million euros from last year's 318.7 million euros. Earnings per share, however, slid to 0.35 euros from 0.43 euros.



Sales for the quarter rose 2.2 percent 1.56 billion euros from 1.53 billion euros a year ago. The group attributed the moderate sales growth to a year-on-year decline in hardware revenues, especially smartphones, in the Consumer Access segment.



Looking ahead, United Internet said it is confirming its full-year guidance. The group expects an increase in consolidated sales to approx. 6.5 billion euros and EBITDA growth to about 1.42 billion euros for the full year.



