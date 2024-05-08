Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024

WKN: A0BKPK | ISIN: SE0000772956 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AQ
Frankfurt
08.05.24
11:45 Uhr
56,60 Euro
+0,90
+1,62 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2024 | 10:00
AQ Group AB: Timetable for share split in AQ Group AB

Timetable for share split in AQ Group AB

The Annual General Meeting, held on April 18, 2024, resolved that the number of shares in the company is increased by division of each existing share into five shares, (share split 5:1). The AGM authorized the board to determine the record day for the share split. Today the board has resolved that the record day for the share split shall be May 21, 2024.

Timetable for the share split:

May 17, 2024 Last day of trading before share split.

May 20, 2024 First day of trading following share split.

May 21, 2024 Record day for share split.

The share split is processed automatically via Euroclear, and shareholders do not need to take any action.

Due to the split, the company's share has received a new ISIN-code SE0022062196.

Following the share split, the number of shares in the company will increase from 18,294,058 to 91,470,290 and the quota value of the share will change from SEK 2 to SEK 0.40.

For further information, please contact:

CEO and IR, James Ahrgren, tel. +46 76 052 58 88 or

CFO, Christina Hegg, tel. +46 70 318 92 48

The information was released by James Ahrgren for publication at 10:00 CEST on May 8, 2024.

About AQ

AQ is a global manufacturer of components and systems to demanding industrial customers and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The Group consists mainly of operating companies each of which develop their special skills and in cooperation with other companies, striving to provide cost effective solutions in close cooperation with the customer.

The Group headquarter is in Västerås, Sweden. AQ has 8,000 employees in Bulgaria, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, China, Estonia, Hungary, Mexico, Finland, India, Canada, USA, Germany, Italy, and Brazil. In 2023 AQ had net sales of SEK 9 billion, and the Group has since its start in 1994 shown profit every quarter.

www.aqgroup.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
