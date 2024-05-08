Isofol Medical AB: Isofol Medical AB (publ) publishes interim report, January-March 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 8, 2024 - Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), announced today that the company's interim report for January-March 2024 is now available, in Swedish, on the company's website, www.isofolmedical.com.

The information in the press release is intended for investors.

First quarter, January-March 2024

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (721) and other revenue to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -8,482 (-14,391)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.09)

Cash and cash equivalents on March 31 amounted to kSEK 128,494 (163,963)

Significant events during the first quarter 2024

At the extraordinary general meeting held on January 4, 2024, Jan-Eric Österlund was appointed chairman of the board, Lars Lind, Alain Herrera, Helena Taflin and Sten Nilsson as board members, all of whom are newly elected. In connection with this, all former members of the board left their positions in the company.

On January 9, 2024, the board appointed Petter Segelman Lindqvist as the new Chief Executive Officer.

On January 10, 2024, Magnus Hurst was appointed as new Chief Financial Officer.

On February 14, 2024, the company announces that they are starting the planning of new clinical studies with the aim of maximizing the opportunities to take arfolitixorin further towards a potential commercialization.

On March 19, 2024, the company presented the preliminary framework for a phase I/II clinical study of arfolitixorin as a first-line treatment in combination with 5-FU-based chemotherapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. This with the aim of generating both efficacy and safety data using a new dose regimen.

On March 19, 2024, announced that the company's collaboration partner, the Japanese pharmaceutical company Solasia Pharma K.K., has confirmed its continued strong commitment in the development of arfolitixorin. Solasia will contribute with its expertise and participate in defining the detailed design of the clinical development program.

Significant events after the event of the period

No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

CEO's comment:

" After an intense start of the year, we have taken several decisions that affect the direction of Isofol and our drug candidate arfolitixorin. We have presented the company's continued strategy - with a fresh start and a clear path forward for arfolitixorin - and launched a clinical development plan to evaluate a new dosage regimen. The goal is to start a clinical phase I/II study before the end of the year to show arfolitixorin's potential under the right conditions.", says CEO Petter Segelman Lindqvist.

For more information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Petter Segelman Lindqvist, CEO

E-mail: petter.s.lindqvist@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 739 60 12 56

Magnus Hurst, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: magnus.hurst@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 738 73 34 18

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST, on May 8, 2024.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) aims to raise the quality of life and increase the survival rate for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin is being developed with the purpose of increasing the efficacy of standard first-line treatment for several forms of solid tumours, including colorectal cancer. The next step in the clinical development program is currently being prepared based on a new dosage regimen that is expected to optimize arfolitixorin's efficacy. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.isofolmedical.com