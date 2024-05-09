

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Drug manufacturer Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) on Thursday announced lower earnings for the full year. However, revenue improved.



Profit before tax declined to 52.8 billion yen, from 375.1 billion yen owing to higher R&D expenses, impairment charges and amortization expenses, as well as the impact of the depreciation in the Japanese yen.



Net profit also declined 54.5 percent to 144.2 billion yen from 317.0 billion yen in the prior year. Earnings per share declined to 91.16 yen per share, from 201.94 yen per share in the previous fiscal year. Net earnings were hurt by higher expenses and effect of exchange rates.



Revenue, however, increased 5.9 percent to 4,263.8 billion yen, from 4,027.5 billion yen in the prior year. On a constant-exchange rate basis, the growth was 1.5 percent.



Takeda expects revenue for fiscal 2024 to be 4,350.0 billion yen, an increase of 2 percent from fiscal 2023. Net profit for fiscal 2024 is seen at 58 billion yen or 36.70 yen per share.



