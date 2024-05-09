OneSumX for ESG and Climate Risk Management recognized as leading solution

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, announces that its OneSumX for ESG and Climate Risk Management solution has been recognized as Best ESG Risk Management Solution at the 2024 ESG Insight Awards.

OneSumX for ESG and Climate Risk Management enables banks to create an effective ESG strategy. This solution empowers financial institutions to collect, control, centralize, and consolidate all their environmental, social and governance data on a single platform. It provides a holistic approach to ESG, from ESG data management, climate risk impact assessment to ESG disclosure reporting.

Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President of Global Product Platform Management, Wolters Kluwer FRR said: "Financial institutions need robust risk management capabilities to reduce the impact of climate change on their financial stability. With OneSumX for ESG and Climate Risk Management, financial institutions can gain a better understanding of climate-related business impact and associated financial exposures. Importantly, institutions can use climate risk modeling and scenario output to stress test credit, market and liquidity risk. We are delighted to have been recognized as providing the leading ESG risk management solution."

The ESG Insight Awards recognize both established solution vendors and innovative newcomers providing leading ESG solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants.

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) is part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions that drive transformation, performance, and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

