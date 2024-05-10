

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc issued an update on trading for the period from 1 January 2024 and ending 30 April 2024. Sales agreed between January and April 2024 were 17% higher than the same period last year.



The Group's expectations for revenue and profit for the full year are unchanged. Customer numbers are projected to grow by up to 2% on 2023, versus previous guidance of a slight decrease.



Johan Svanstrom, CEO, said: 'Overall, we continue to expect a better year for the UK property market in 2024 than in 2023. Within that, we see different dynamics across the many segments that we serve, with particular strength in resales.'



