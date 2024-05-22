Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
22 May 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 548.472p. The highest price paid per share was 553.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 542.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0126% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,161,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,355,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
790
550.400
16:13:14
742
550.000
16:12:13
601
550.200
16:10:41
705
550.200
16:10:14
330
550.600
16:07:19
144
550.600
16:07:19
550
550.600
16:07:19
154
550.600
16:07:19
1229
550.000
16:05:24
1327
550.000
16:02:05
124
550.400
16:01:29
1100
550.400
16:01:29
158
550.000
15:55:58
1133
550.000
15:55:31
328
550.200
15:55:00
513
550.000
15:53:00
552
549.800
15:48:57
852
549.800
15:48:57
208
550.000
15:48:54
1319
549.600
15:44:21
1331
550.000
15:36:55
217
550.000
15:33:39
555
550.000
15:33:39
479
550.000
15:33:39
1332
550.200
15:31:37
588
550.200
15:27:49
317
550.200
15:27:49
233
550.200
15:27:49
857
550.000
15:21:56
443
550.000
15:21:56
131
550.600
15:17:14
989
550.600
15:17:14
588
551.000
15:16:29
233
551.000
15:16:29
1092
550.600
15:12:10
1153
551.600
15:07:07
1247
552.400
15:03:38
1228
552.600
15:03:16
2
552.600
15:02:35
183
552.600
15:02:35
1122
552.200
14:56:26
371
553.200
14:52:33
700
553.200
14:52:33
188
553.200
14:52:33
598
553.200
14:50:05
1326
553.800
14:46:00
1201
553.800
14:44:02
1195
552.400
14:42:04
1133
551.800
14:39:20
1177
551.000
14:35:25
112
550.200
14:33:02
847
550.200
14:33:02
253
550.200
14:33:02
1348
549.200
14:29:44
1172
549.400
14:29:39
71
550.800
14:19:29
1133
550.800
14:19:29
1105
550.200
14:16:46
471
549.200
14:02:51
861
549.200
14:02:51
1085
549.200
13:56:01
1176
549.400
13:48:01
1087
549.600
13:45:35
154
549.000
13:40:56
750
549.000
13:40:56
100
548.000
13:31:59
982
548.000
13:31:59
1334
548.400
13:29:25
202
549.400
13:20:16
907
549.400
13:20:16
1130
549.600
13:12:26
166
549.600
13:04:30
1155
549.600
13:04:30
1102
549.600
12:56:56
4
548.200
12:49:00
1337
548.200
12:49:00
1083
548.400
12:30:35
1337
548.600
12:18:01
1290
549.400
12:09:55
402
549.400
12:08:10
705
549.400
12:08:10
1221
548.200
11:49:02
1334
548.800
11:34:22
750
548.400
11:27:40
971
547.800
11:20:56
218
547.800
11:20:56
1212
547.400
11:13:58
72
547.400
11:13:58
38
547.400
11:12:18
1288
547.600
11:00:11
1238
548.800
10:53:55
271
548.400
10:48:02
1022
548.000
10:43:20
108
548.000
10:43:20
504
548.200
10:41:02
676
548.200
10:41:02
1153
547.600
10:33:02
1276
547.200
10:22:02
161
546.000
10:18:31
951
546.000
10:18:31
1121
546.000
10:11:10
1172
545.400
10:03:32
985
546.000
09:53:02
286
546.000
09:53:02
1143
546.000
09:52:02
1167
544.600
09:49:56
1088
544.400
09:33:17
177
544.800
09:29:00
1159
544.800
09:29:00
193
543.400
09:17:01
609
543.400
09:17:01
500
543.400
09:17:01
1329
543.200
09:17:01
1148
543.400
09:01:46
315
542.600
08:47:51
153
542.600
08:47:51
721
542.600
08:47:51
1321
542.200
08:40:45
989
542.800
08:35:12
233
542.800
08:35:12
1291
543.600
08:28:35
1268
543.800
08:24:36
784
544.200
08:17:13
500
544.200
08:17:13
617
544.600
08:12:45
522
544.600
08:12:45
733
545.400
08:11:59
359
545.400
08:10:21
1297
545.200
08:09:29
1166
547.000
08:02:15
1137
547.400
08:01:06
124
547.400
08:01:06