Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Mit dieser Aktie könntest Du von der Cannabis-Legalisierungswelle profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Frankfurt
22.05.24
09:17 Uhr
6,250 Euro
-0,100
-1,57 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4506,60019:21
6,5006,55018:58
PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 18:00
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

22 May 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 548.472p. The highest price paid per share was 553.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 542.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0126% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,161,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,355,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

790

550.400

16:13:14

742

550.000

16:12:13

601

550.200

16:10:41

705

550.200

16:10:14

330

550.600

16:07:19

144

550.600

16:07:19

550

550.600

16:07:19

154

550.600

16:07:19

1229

550.000

16:05:24

1327

550.000

16:02:05

124

550.400

16:01:29

1100

550.400

16:01:29

158

550.000

15:55:58

1133

550.000

15:55:31

328

550.200

15:55:00

513

550.000

15:53:00

552

549.800

15:48:57

852

549.800

15:48:57

208

550.000

15:48:54

1319

549.600

15:44:21

1331

550.000

15:36:55

217

550.000

15:33:39

555

550.000

15:33:39

479

550.000

15:33:39

1332

550.200

15:31:37

588

550.200

15:27:49

317

550.200

15:27:49

233

550.200

15:27:49

857

550.000

15:21:56

443

550.000

15:21:56

131

550.600

15:17:14

989

550.600

15:17:14

588

551.000

15:16:29

233

551.000

15:16:29

1092

550.600

15:12:10

1153

551.600

15:07:07

1247

552.400

15:03:38

1228

552.600

15:03:16

2

552.600

15:02:35

183

552.600

15:02:35

1122

552.200

14:56:26

371

553.200

14:52:33

700

553.200

14:52:33

188

553.200

14:52:33

598

553.200

14:50:05

1326

553.800

14:46:00

1201

553.800

14:44:02

1195

552.400

14:42:04

1133

551.800

14:39:20

1177

551.000

14:35:25

112

550.200

14:33:02

847

550.200

14:33:02

253

550.200

14:33:02

1348

549.200

14:29:44

1172

549.400

14:29:39

71

550.800

14:19:29

1133

550.800

14:19:29

1105

550.200

14:16:46

471

549.200

14:02:51

861

549.200

14:02:51

1085

549.200

13:56:01

1176

549.400

13:48:01

1087

549.600

13:45:35

154

549.000

13:40:56

750

549.000

13:40:56

100

548.000

13:31:59

982

548.000

13:31:59

1334

548.400

13:29:25

202

549.400

13:20:16

907

549.400

13:20:16

1130

549.600

13:12:26

166

549.600

13:04:30

1155

549.600

13:04:30

1102

549.600

12:56:56

4

548.200

12:49:00

1337

548.200

12:49:00

1083

548.400

12:30:35

1337

548.600

12:18:01

1290

549.400

12:09:55

402

549.400

12:08:10

705

549.400

12:08:10

1221

548.200

11:49:02

1334

548.800

11:34:22

750

548.400

11:27:40

971

547.800

11:20:56

218

547.800

11:20:56

1212

547.400

11:13:58

72

547.400

11:13:58

38

547.400

11:12:18

1288

547.600

11:00:11

1238

548.800

10:53:55

271

548.400

10:48:02

1022

548.000

10:43:20

108

548.000

10:43:20

504

548.200

10:41:02

676

548.200

10:41:02

1153

547.600

10:33:02

1276

547.200

10:22:02

161

546.000

10:18:31

951

546.000

10:18:31

1121

546.000

10:11:10

1172

545.400

10:03:32

985

546.000

09:53:02

286

546.000

09:53:02

1143

546.000

09:52:02

1167

544.600

09:49:56

1088

544.400

09:33:17

177

544.800

09:29:00

1159

544.800

09:29:00

193

543.400

09:17:01

609

543.400

09:17:01

500

543.400

09:17:01

1329

543.200

09:17:01

1148

543.400

09:01:46

315

542.600

08:47:51

153

542.600

08:47:51

721

542.600

08:47:51

1321

542.200

08:40:45

989

542.800

08:35:12

233

542.800

08:35:12

1291

543.600

08:28:35

1268

543.800

08:24:36

784

544.200

08:17:13

500

544.200

08:17:13

617

544.600

08:12:45

522

544.600

08:12:45

733

545.400

08:11:59

359

545.400

08:10:21

1297

545.200

08:09:29

1166

547.000

08:02:15

1137

547.400

08:01:06

124

547.400

08:01:06


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.