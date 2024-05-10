

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (MTSFY.PK), a real estate developer in Japan, Friday reported net profit of 224.6 billion yen or 80.2 yen per share for the full year, higher than 196.9 billion yen or 69.3 yen per share in the previous year.



Revenue for the year increased to 2,383.2 billion yen from 2,269.1 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, Mitsui Fudosan expects fiscal 2024 revenue to increase 9.1 percent to 2,600 billion yen. Net profit for the year is expected to grow 4.6 percent to 235 billion yen.



Also, the company has decided to increase the fiscal 2024 year-end dividend per share to 84.00 yen, 2.00 yen higher than the latest dividend forecast.



