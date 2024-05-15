

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 78.2 million pounds from 69.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 23.9 pence compared to 20.9 pence. Adjusted EBIT increased to 100.4 million pounds from 85.3 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 26.8 pence compared to 22.6 pence.



For the 6 months ended 31 March 2024, revenue increased to 880.3 million pounds from 794.0 million pounds, previous year.



The Board proposed an interim dividend of 9.5 pence per share. The interim dividend for 2024 will be paid on 5 July 2024 to shareholders on record as of 31 May 2024.



