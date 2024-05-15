

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 09.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is up over 71% at $7.34. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO) is up over 21% at $8.49. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) is up over 21% at $1.37. monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is up over 19% at $217.40. iPower Inc. (IPW) is up over 14% at $1.02. Nextracker Inc. (NXT) is up over 13% at $48.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) is up over 13% at $9.26. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is up over 13% at $1.24



In the Red



Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRPX) is down over 61% at $0.87. DLocal Limited (DLO) is down over 30% at $9.47. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) is down over 15% at $5.44. Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) is down over 28% at $1.33. Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) is down over 24% at $1.94. VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) is down over 22% at $12.65. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is down over 21% at $3.44. Koss Corporation (KOSS) is down over 16% at $5.13.



