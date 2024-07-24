Dolphin Entertainment: Newman's Own Selects Dolphin Subsidiary The Door To Launch "Pay What You Want" Pizza Program

Food Truck Inspiring Generosity Through Pizza Hits Major U.S. Cities to Benefit Children Facing Adversity

Newman's Own, Inc., renowned for its high-quality food products and unwavering commitment to "give it all away," has launched a national Pay What You Want Pizza truck. This innovative initiative allows customers to choose their own price for a slice of pizza, with all proceeds going to the Newman's Own Foundation to support children facing adversity. The Door, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment and a leading consumer lifestyle agency, has been selected to execute the multi-channel marketing and PR campaign for this initiative. Known for building impactful brands through creative strategies, The Door is instrumental in driving the earned media and influencer marketing of the Pay What You Want Pizza truck tour.

The Door launched the Newman's Own Pay What You Want Pizza truck in June in New York City, earning massive media exposure in outlets such as People, Yahoo, MSN, Delish, Good Day New York and Miami Herald plus widespread coverage from notable foodie influencers in each market. The philanthropic pizza truck is still traveling across the United States making stops in major cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago, offering a range of Newman's Own pizzas.

"We are thrilled to partner with Newman's Own, a brand all of us have long admired. Who doesn't have their refrigerator stocked with Newman's Own dressing and their freezers packed with their pizza," comments Lois Najarian O'Neill, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of The Door. "This project is especially meaningful because it combines their esteemed products and a clever idea with a mission to support children. It's a perfect example of the kind of impactful work we strive to do."

About The Door

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Lois Najarian O'Neill and Charlie Dougiello, The Door is an integrated marketing and PR agency constructed as "an idea house," focusing on building important, viable brands through diverse, creative initiatives. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients, including those in food and beverage, hospitality, consumer products, technology, and entertainment. For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on Instagram @thedooronline.

About Dolphin

Dolphin is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. The Digital Dept. complements these efforts with social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's subsidiary, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries, with "The Blue Angels" marking the first project of this collaboration. To learn more, visit: www.dolphinentertainment.com.

