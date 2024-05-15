DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), the leading mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company and a leading provider of retail in-store solutions and services centered on Point-of-Sale systems, today announced first quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.

Steve Smith, chief executive officer of DecisionPoint Systems, commented: "Our first quarter results were impacted by the absence of any large project business on the hardware solutions side of the business. However, our gross margin improved with the mix shift towards services and software. We also reduced our debt by over $1.6 million and increased cash by $1.5 million.

"With our continued focus on services, our investments in 2023 are already starting to pay off, and we anticipate our Mobile Managed Services strategy will drive sales of our newer offerings throughout this year. During the first quarter, we continued to build out this part of the business by introducing PointCare services, which include existing and new services. This offering served as the foundation for an early win, as we secured a large managed services opportunity with a leading C-store chain to provide store-level, on-site services to maintain several in-store technologies and devices. This win was a significant add to our managed services recurring revenue backlog. It also represents an exciting opportunity to expand from providing mobile managed services for devices to delivering managed services for an entire store or site with a much larger TAM versus discrete device-level services. We will formally launch these new service offerings in the second quarter under the StoreCare and SiteCare brands.

"Given our impending transaction with Graham and Barcoding, which was at a 27% premium to our closing price the night before the announcement, we will not be hosting a conference call this quarter as we focus on running the business and preparing for the shareholder vote, with the goal of closing the transaction in July. We think this deal strikes the right balance of rewarding our public shareholders with positioning DecisionPoint for the next evolution as a Company."

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first enterprise managed services, in-store retail solutions centered around point-of-sale technologies, deployment, integration and support services to retail, supply chain, hospitality, healthcare and other verticals, enabling customers to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter-the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments-improving customer service, accelerating growth, improving worker productivity and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 5,834 $ 4,300 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $324 and $267 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 19,292 23,768 Inventory, net 1,193 2,133 Deferred costs 4,158 3,826 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 598 630 Total current assets 31,075 34,657 Operating lease assets 3,208 3,392 Property and equipment, net 2,889 2,973 Deferred costs, net of current portion 3,744 3,689 Deferred tax assets, net 1,475 1,161 Intangible assets, net 7,317 7,815 Goodwill 22,204 22,081 Other assets 172 172 Total assets $ 72,084 $ 75,940 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,575 $ 16,857 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,607 6,566 Deferred revenue 9,222 8,066 Current portion of earnout consideration 5,550 5,370 Current portion of long-term debt 1,003 1,003 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 888 874 Total current liabilities 36,845 38,736 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,298 5,307 Revolving line of credit - 1,300 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,388 3,639 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 2,862 3,093 Long-term portion of earnout consideration 4,692 4,316 Other liabilities 6 6 Total liabilities 53,091 56,397 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,681 and 7,680 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 39,184 38,902 Accumulated deficit (20,199 ) (19,367 ) Total stockholders' equity 18,993 19,543 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 72,084 $ 75,940

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales: Product $ 15,317 $ 22,166 Service 10,301 4,873 Net sales 25,618 27,039 Cost of sales: Product 12,488 17,885 Service 7,119 3,104 Cost of sales 19,607 20,989 Gross profit 6,011 6,050 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expense 2,813 2,368 General and administrative expenses 4,096 2,494 Total operating expenses 6,909 4,862 Operating (loss) income (898 ) 1,188 Interest expense, net (248 ) (13 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (1,146 ) 1,175 Income tax benefit (expense) 314 (309 ) Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (832 ) $ 866 Net (loss) income per share attributable to stockholders: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,681 7,417 Diluted 7,889 7,789

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (832 ) $ 866 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 743 564 Share-based compensation expense 279 196 Deferred income taxes, net (314 ) 10 Provision for credit losses 57 68 Provision for inventory obsolescence (6 ) 45 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,419 (9,413 ) Inventory, net 946 (1,551 ) Deferred costs (387 ) (212 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32 (75 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (526 ) (1,871 ) Operating lease liabilities (33 ) (24 ) Deferred revenue 1,147 6,394 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,243 (1,496 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (161 ) (176 ) Net cash used in investing activities (161 ) (176 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loan - 5,000 Repayment of term debt (251 ) (1 ) Line of credit, net (1,300 ) 7,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3 6 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,548 ) 12,005 Change in cash 1,534 10,333 Cash, beginning of period 4,300 7,642 Cash, end of period $ 5,834 $ 17,975

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com