DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), the leading mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company and a leading provider of retail in-store solutions and services centered on Point-of-Sale systems, today announced first quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.
Steve Smith, chief executive officer of DecisionPoint Systems, commented: "Our first quarter results were impacted by the absence of any large project business on the hardware solutions side of the business. However, our gross margin improved with the mix shift towards services and software. We also reduced our debt by over $1.6 million and increased cash by $1.5 million.
"With our continued focus on services, our investments in 2023 are already starting to pay off, and we anticipate our Mobile Managed Services strategy will drive sales of our newer offerings throughout this year. During the first quarter, we continued to build out this part of the business by introducing PointCare services, which include existing and new services. This offering served as the foundation for an early win, as we secured a large managed services opportunity with a leading C-store chain to provide store-level, on-site services to maintain several in-store technologies and devices. This win was a significant add to our managed services recurring revenue backlog. It also represents an exciting opportunity to expand from providing mobile managed services for devices to delivering managed services for an entire store or site with a much larger TAM versus discrete device-level services. We will formally launch these new service offerings in the second quarter under the StoreCare and SiteCare brands.
"Given our impending transaction with Graham and Barcoding, which was at a 27% premium to our closing price the night before the announcement, we will not be hosting a conference call this quarter as we focus on running the business and preparing for the shareholder vote, with the goal of closing the transaction in July. We think this deal strikes the right balance of rewarding our public shareholders with positioning DecisionPoint for the next evolution as a Company."
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
5,834
|$
4,300
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $324 and $267 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
19,292
23,768
|Inventory, net
1,193
2,133
|Deferred costs
4,158
3,826
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
598
630
|Total current assets
31,075
34,657
|Operating lease assets
3,208
3,392
|Property and equipment, net
2,889
2,973
|Deferred costs, net of current portion
3,744
3,689
|Deferred tax assets, net
1,475
1,161
|Intangible assets, net
7,317
7,815
|Goodwill
22,204
22,081
|Other assets
172
172
|Total assets
|$
72,084
|$
75,940
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
14,575
|$
16,857
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
5,607
6,566
|Deferred revenue
9,222
8,066
|Current portion of earnout consideration
5,550
5,370
|Current portion of long-term debt
1,003
1,003
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
888
874
|Total current liabilities
36,845
38,736
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
5,298
5,307
|Revolving line of credit
-
1,300
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
3,388
3,639
|Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
2,862
3,093
|Long-term portion of earnout consideration
4,692
4,316
|Other liabilities
6
6
|Total liabilities
53,091
56,397
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,681 and 7,680 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
8
8
|Additional paid-in capital
39,184
38,902
|Accumulated deficit
(20,199
)
(19,367
)
|Total stockholders' equity
18,993
19,543
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
72,084
|$
75,940
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
|Net sales:
|Product
|$
15,317
|$
22,166
|Service
10,301
4,873
|Net sales
25,618
27,039
|Cost of sales:
|Product
12,488
17,885
|Service
7,119
3,104
|Cost of sales
19,607
20,989
|Gross profit
6,011
6,050
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing expense
2,813
2,368
|General and administrative expenses
4,096
2,494
|Total operating expenses
6,909
4,862
|Operating (loss) income
(898
)
1,188
|Interest expense, net
(248
)
(13
)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
(1,146
)
1,175
|Income tax benefit (expense)
314
(309
)
|Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|$
(832
)
|$
866
|Net (loss) income per share attributable to stockholders:
|Basic
|$
(0.11
)
|$
0.12
|Diluted
|$
(0.11
)
|$
0.11
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
7,681
7,417
|Diluted
7,889
7,789
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2024
2023
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net (loss) income
|$
(832
)
|$
866
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
743
564
|Share-based compensation expense
279
196
|Deferred income taxes, net
(314
)
10
|Provision for credit losses
57
68
|Provision for inventory obsolescence
(6
)
45
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
4,419
(9,413
)
|Inventory, net
946
(1,551
)
|Deferred costs
(387
)
(212
)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32
(75
)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(526
)
(1,871
)
|Operating lease liabilities
(33
)
(24
)
|Deferred revenue
1,147
6,394
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,243
(1,496
)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
(161
)
(176
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(161
)
(176
)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from term loan
-
5,000
|Repayment of term debt
(251
)
(1
)
|Line of credit, net
(1,300
)
7,000
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
3
6
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(1,548
)
12,005
|Change in cash
1,534
10,333
|Cash, beginning of period
4,300
7,642
|Cash, end of period
|$
5,834
|$
17,975
