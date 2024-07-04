Das Instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2024The instrument IBE1 ES0144580Y14 IBERDROLA INH. EO -,75 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2024Das Instrument BW9 BMG173841013 BW LPG LTD DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2024The instrument BW9 BMG173841013 BW LPG LTD DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2024Das Instrument I8D SG1S48927937 ISDN HLDGS LTD SD -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2024The instrument I8D SG1S48927937 ISDN HLDGS LTD SD -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2024Das Instrument SK3 IE00B1RR8406 SMURFIT KAPPA GR. EO-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2024The instrument SK3 IE00B1RR8406 SMURFIT KAPPA GR. EO-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2024Das Instrument PBY DE0006972508 PUBLITY AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2024The instrument PBY DE0006972508 PUBLITY AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2024Das Instrument HDG0 AU0000199929 MORELLA CORPORATION LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2024The instrument HDG0 AU0000199929 MORELLA CORPORATION LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2024Das Instrument G08 ES0105130001 GLOBAL DOM.ACCESS EO-,125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2024The instrument G08 ES0105130001 GLOBAL DOM.ACCESS EO-,125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2024Das Instrument RS7 US24345A5074 DECISIONPOINT SYS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2024The instrument RS7 US24345A5074 DECISIONPOINT SYS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2024