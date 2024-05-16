

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AES Corp. (AES) said that it has agreed to sell its 47.3% equity interest in AES Brasil to Auren Energia for approximately $640 million in proceeds to AES.



AES noted that the sale will be completed in conjunction with a merger between AES Brasil and Auren Energia, with AES Brasil shares valued at about 11.55 Brazilian Real per share, before purchase price adjustments.



The transaction is expected to close in 4 to 6 months.



AES said that it will use proceeds from the sale to Fund its growth in Renewables & US Utilities.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken