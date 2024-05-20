Healthy Extracts Inc.: Healthy Extracts Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenue up 12% with Strong Subscription-Based Revenue Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a platform for acquiring, developing, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals that target select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market, reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. All comparisons are to the year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenue increased 12% to $689,000, driven primarily by distribution channel expansion and growth in subscription-based revenue.

Gross margin expanded to 59.3% from 45.2% due to improved manufacturing efficiency.

Achieved second sequential positive cash flow quarter, generating $68,000 in the quarter.

Net loss of $861,000 or $(0.30) per basic and diluted share, primarily due to interest expense, stock-based compensation and the change in fair value of derivatives.

Net totaled of $2,500 after excluding non-core and non-cash costs associated with a planned acquisition and public offering expenses, regulatory expense, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of derivative expense, and interest expense. Excluding these costs, the first quarter of 2024 was the second quarter in a row of profitability.

Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers at March 31, 2024 increased 81% versus March 31, 2023. Subscription growth helps reduce customer acquisition costs, increases traction, and provides greater visibility into future revenue.

Direct-to-consumer subscription customers at March 31, 2024 increased 28% versus March 31, 2023.

Management Commentary

"In Q1, our top line continued to grow at a healthy double-digit pace, as our product offerings, customer subscriptions, and distribution channels continued to develop and expand," commented Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. "During the quarter, our enhanced manufacturing efficiencies expanded gross margins by 14.1 percentage points to 59.3%.

"These favorable trends contributed to our second cash flow positive quarter in a row at $68,000 for the quarter. Excluding non-core and non-cash costs, we also generated our second quarter in a row of profitability.

"This performance has put us on a solid financial foundation in terms of cash flow and ability to service debt. At the beginning of April, we completed a restructuring and streamlining of debt which resulted in an additional $15,000 a month in positive cash flow, and we plan to invest this into further growing our revenue streams.

"Altogether, Healthy Extracts have never been in a stronger financial position, setting the stage for continued growth without increasing our dependence on the financings or the capital markets.

"Last week, we engaged Bush & Associates as our new independent registered public accounting firm. We believe their more favorable rate structure and nearby locality will decrease our accounting costs and improve efficiencies for future quarters.

"In the second half of this year, we plan to launch several new products into our diverse sales and distribution channels. The new products, which are far along in development, expand our proprietary and patented product portfolio into new categories. Introductions include our exclusive Gelteq delivery system in the anti-aging and sugar blockers categories. We expect their launch will benefit from the broad market channels and customer base we have strategically developed and invested in over the last several years.

"Our overall growth strategy continues to involve both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, with a razor-sharp focus on acquisition targets that experience new exponential growth by leveraging our extensive distribution systems and network.

"We continued our efforts to uplist to a major U.S. stock exchange which we believe would help strengthen our position to acquire complementary businesses.

"We anticipate continued strong progress through the rest of the year for Healthy Extracts, as we focus on top line growth, increased cash flow, and market share expansion."

2024 Financial Outlook

In Q2 and Q3, the company anticipates continued growth and profitability excluding non-cash transactions.

2024 Product Outlook

Healthy Extracts' top brand ambassador and renowned fitness expert, Whitney Johns, is preparing to launch WHITNEY JOHNS NUTRITION on-the-go gel packs for COLLAGEN (anti-aging) second half of 2024. These products will be based on Healthy Extracts' exclusive oral delivery system and proprietary formulations.

The company is also planning to launch in the second half of 2024 its new BergaMet MYNUS sugar blocker, which is specially formulated to reduce up to 42% of the sugar impact from meals. The MYNUS on-the-go gel-packs will be made available under the company's exclusive U.S. and Canadian licensing and manufacturing agreement with Gelteq.

Q1 2024 Financial Summary

Net revenue in the first quarter of 2024 increased 12% to $689,000 from $615,000 in the same year-ago quarter, primarily due to distribution channel expansion and, to a lesser extent, growth in subscription-based revenue.

Gross profit totaled $408,000 or 59.3% of net revenue as compared to $278,000 or 45.2% of net revenue in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was a result of improved manufacturing efficiency.

Operating expenses, excluding the offering and regulatory expense, and stock compensation expense, decreased $286,000 to $397,000 compared to the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in operating expenses was due to costs associated with on-going efforts in the acquisitions and the planned public offering and uplist to a major exchange in the first quarter of 2023 that did not occur in the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss totaled $861,000 or $(0.30) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $579,000 or $(0.20) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Excluding costs related to the company's planned acquisition and public offering expenses, regulatory expense, stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of derivative expense and interest expense, net income in the first quarter of 2024 totaled $2,500 or $0.00 per basic and diluted share.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals.

The company's subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. This superfruit has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

UBN's KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations, which have been designed to enhance brain activity, focus, headache and cognitive behavior, provide many sales and intellectual property licensing opportunities.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

HEALTHY EXTRACTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE MONTH ENDING MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Unaudited)

FOR THE MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31 2024 2023 REVENUE Revenue $ 688,786 $ 614,943 Net revenue 688,786 614,943 COST OF REVENUE Cost of goods sold 280,428 337,102 Total cost of revenue 280,428 337,102 GROSS PROFIT 408,358 277,841 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 470,431 683,029 Total operating expenses 470,431 683,029 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net of interest income (42,557 ) (89,060 ) Change in fair value on derivative (756,628 ) (84,908 ) Total other income (expense) (799,185 ) (173,968 ) Net income/(loss) before income tax provision (861,259 ) (579,157 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ (861,259 ) $ (579,157 ) Income/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 2,915,410 2,854,290

HEALTHY EXTRACTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

(Unaudited)





MARCH 31, DECEMBER 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 87,312 $ 19,441 Accounts receivable 24,055 30,440 Inventory, net 1,552,814 1,626,283 Offering costs 149,274 151,931 Right of use asset, net 56,523 71,583 Total current assets 1,869,978 1,899,678 Fixed assets 2,757 3,306 Patents/Trademarks 521,881 521,881 Deposit 16,890 16,890 Goodwill 193,260 193,260 Total other assets 734,787 735,336 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,604,765 $ 2,635,014 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 117,515 $ 116,842 Accrued liabilities 206,452 215,069 Lease liabilities - current 58,906 65,229 Lease liabilities - long-term - 9,222 Notes payable 295,795 361,093 Notes payable - related party 178,366 83,366 Convertible debt, net of discount 628,045 608,601 Accrued interest payable 50,647 64,386 Accrued interest payable - related party 6,615 2,465 Derivative liabilities 910,779 154,150 Total current and total liabilities 2,453,120 1,680,424 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, none and none shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,963,906 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024, and 2,954,104 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, respectively 354,502 354,492 Additional paid-in capital 19,058,075 18,999,770 Accumulated deficit (19,260,931 ) (18,399,673 ) Total stockholders' equity 151,646 954,590 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,604,765 $ 2,635,014

HEALTHY EXTRACTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

FOR THE MONTH ENDING MARCH 31 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



Net Income/(Loss) $ (861,259 ) $ (579,157 )

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 549 549 Warrants issued for services 58,314 16,000 Change in fair value on derivative liability 756,628 84,908 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,385 (29,604 ) Inventory 73,469 164,922 Offering Costs 2,657 - Cost in acquisition of Hyperion/OP&M - (32,617 ) Right of use asset, net 15,060 - Accounts payable 673 23,170 Accrued liabilities (8,617 ) (8,683 ) Accrued interest payable (13,739 ) 17,636 Accrued interest payable - related party 4,150 - Lease liability - current (6,324 ) - Lease liability - long-term (9,222 ) - Net Cash used in Operating Activities 18,724 (342,876 )

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Purchase of fixed assets - - Gain on sale of asset - - Cash flows provided by (used in) Investing Activities: - -

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Proceeds from issuance of common stock - - Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt 19,445 388,888 Payments for repayment of convertible debt - (110,535 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 118,132 136,705 Payments for repayment of notes payable (183,430 ) 75,370 Proceeds from issuance of notes payable - related party 95,000 - Payments for repayment of notes payable - related party - - Loan origination fees - - Net Cash provided by Financing Activities 49,146 490,429

Increase (decrease) in cash 67,871 147,553 Cash at beginning of period 19,441 65,651 Cash at end of period $ 87,312 $ 213,204

