Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel experience player, announces it will grow its presence at John Wayne Airport to offer travelers more food and beverage options, as well as multiple travel convenience and specialty retail stores throughout the concourse. Under newly awarded 15-year contracts to develop nearly 3,500 m2 of concessions space across Terminals A, B, and C, Avolta's brands Hudson and HMSHost will blend the vibrancy of Orange County with global brands and trends, bringing a strong sense of place that resonates with passengers.
The longer-term contracts create a win:win for the airport, Hudson and HMSHost, enhancing the opportunity to invest and establish a stronger sense of place for travelers. The new contracts will result in the opening of over a dozen new dining venues, including outposts of several iconic Orange County-born brands: Mama's Comfort Food & Cocktails, Wahoo's Fish Tacos, Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza Store, Tacos La Piña, Five Vines Wine Bar, Chaupin Bakery, and Left Coast Brewing, as well as five new Hudson-branded retail stores, including two travel convenience and three specialty retail concepts.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1906991
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1906991 20.05.2024 CET/CEST