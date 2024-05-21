

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) said that Stephen van Rooyen has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of their joint venture company VodafoneZiggo, effective from September 2024.



Vodafone noted that Ritchy Drost, VodafoneZiggo's Chief Financial Officer, will lead VodafoneZiggo as interim CEO until van Rooyen joins in September. van Rooyen's appointment follows the retirement of previous VodafoneZiggo CEO Jeroen Hoencamp.



Van Rooyen was the CEO of Sky UK & Ireland and Chief Commercial Officer for the Sky Group. He brings a wealth of telecoms and media experience to VodafoneZiggo after more than 17 years at Sky in the UK and in several other countries in Europe including Germany, Italy, Austria, Ireland and Switzerland.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken