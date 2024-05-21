Partner to iZafe Group wins procurement of medication robots worth approximately 3.7-4.3 MSEK

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") announces that their partner Zafe Care Systems AB ("Zafe") has been awarded a contract in a procurement process with Kristianstad Municipality for the provision of iZafe's medication dispensers Dosell. The procurement includes 150-190 units, with an estimated value of 3.7-4.3 MSEK. The contract is between Zafe and iZafe Group's wholly owned subsidiary Dosell AB.

The contract period extends over four years, from 2024 to 2028. The order value of 3.7-4.3 MSEK reflects the total value for Dosell and iZafe Group.

"It is an honor to collaborate with a leading player in automated medication dispensing. With Dosell, we can ensure that patients receive the right medication at the right time, reducing the risk of medication errors and increasing security for both patients and their relatives. Together with Sensorem, we can further enhance patient independence by reminding them to take their medication on time. Our technology creates independence and security, and we are proud to contribute to safer healthcare.

Zafe stands for down-to-earth and caring service, always with flexible solutions tailored to individual needs." says Per La Fleur, CEO of Zafe Care Systems.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

