iZafe Group: March Monthly Update - Continued Growth and Important Progress

iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - After an increase of billable Dosell units by 25% in January and an additional 9% in February, the number rose by another 12% in March. This is a clear indication that our strategy is working and that demand for our solution continues to grow.

At the same time, it's important to emphasize that we are still in an early stage. Growth is occurring from relatively low levels, but the pace is exceptional. During the first quarter of 2025, we activated as many units delivering medication daily as we had over the entire first five years since the original version of Dosell was developed - a significant milestone.

Our business model now shows clear scalability, with more active Dosell units generating a growing stream of recurring revenue. We are entering a commercial breakthrough phase with record-high momentum, fueled by demand from both municipalities and international partners.

Sweden: More municipalities onboard - focus on long-term expansion

In March, three new municipalities began using Dosell. We also signed a direct procurement agreement with a municipality that, after completing a pilot, decided to fully transition to Dosell from a previously used solution. They highlight its simplicity, reliability, and the fact that doses are not locked if missed - giving both users greater independence and care services increased flexibility in scheduling.

Another municipality has launched a pilot under our structured "municipal package," and we have several ongoing tenders within home care and LSS (disability services). Every week, we receive new inquiries - a clear signal of a shifting market where scalable, modern solutions are increasingly in demand.

At the same time, it is important to point out that volumes per municipality are still relatively low. Our focus moving forward is to support each municipality in identifying more users, increasing usage, and maximizing societal benefit. As the population ages, care must scale - and with digital tools like Dosell, we can ensure safe and high-quality care for more people without overburdening resources.

The Netherlands: Strong customer onboarding and launch of Dosell TV

In the Netherlands, we continue to meet our growth forecast. Our partner TCCN reports that their largest customer, MobileCare, delivered an additional 72 units in March. Interest is growing steadily, with more organizations joining the system each week.

In April, TCCN is launching the first broadcast of Dosell TV - a new platform to share knowledge, inspire, and support new organizations in getting started. It is a concrete step towards scaling implementation and building a vibrant user and partner community. In parallel, TCCN is also exhibiting Dosell at a major trade fair in the Netherlands in April - a key opportunity to reach new customers and further strengthen our market position.

Spain: Pharmacy network and strong role in Savioo Home

The launch of Dosell in Spain through the Savioo Home concept is now underway. Our partner has attended several trade fairs in Barcelona and France, where Dosell was presented as a central component for ensuring proper medication adherence at home.

Over 50 pharmacies have already expressed interest in adopting the concept and will soon receive promotional materials for in-store and window displays. This is only the beginning - these 50 pharmacies are the first wave in a network of 1,500 that our partner is actively working with. The ambition is high, and we see a serious, long-term effort that lays the foundation for success.

Expansion: Engaging new markets and new partners

We are currently in active discussions with new potential partners, both in existing and new geographies. Interest is coming from both public and private sectors, all recognizing the need for digital medication management. Our strategy remains clear: grow with the right partners - those with the drive and ability to scale.

To Our Shareholders - Why We Believe in Our Direction

iZafe Group is stronger than ever. We have a highly demanded solution, a growing customer network, and a proven business model. At the same time, we remain humble about the fact that we are still in a building phase - but something has clearly shifted.

We've set a new pace in the market, delivering more active units in one quarter than in our first five years combined - and this is just the beginning. With the momentum we're experiencing, combined with our long-term strategy, our belief is stronger than ever: Dosell has the potential to become a cornerstone in the future of medication management.

Thank you for following our journey - and for your continued trust.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

