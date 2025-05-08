iZafe Group: April Monthly Report - Continued Growth as We Approach 1,000 Active Units

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - April was a month marked by concrete expansion, deepened customer relationships, and sustained strong interest from new stakeholders. After a 12% increase in billable Dosell units in March, we grew by an additional 19% in April. This is a clear sign that our strategy is effective and that the need for digital medication management continues to rise. As it stands, we expect to reach an important milestone in May - 1,000 active billable units. This is a symbolically strong threshold that reflects both our momentum and that we are now truly beginning to scale.

Dosell continues to earn trust - both as a practical everyday tool and as a key enabler in the transition to future-oriented healthcare. Our momentum remains strong, and the interest from new municipalities and partners shows that the market is moving.

Sweden: Broad Implementation in VGR and Strong Demand

In April, two additional municipalities in the Västra Götaland Region (VGR) launched Dosell. In total, 12 municipalities in the region are now operational, and we're seeing most of them move from pilot projects into broad implementation. This, in turn, has encouraged other municipalities - previously hesitant - to reach out and express interest in introducing Dosell.

We also conducted 10 demonstrations for municipalities currently evaluating pilot projects. One municipality launched a pilot in April, and the results so far have been very positive - no alerts have been triggered, and users report high satisfaction.

In addition, we are now engaged in exciting conversations with new potential partners who are highly interested in Dosell and its user-friendly design. We are in a phase where more stakeholders are recognizing both the need for and the potential of a solution that simplifies care, reduces strain, and empowers users.

We also participated in Seniors' Day on May 6 in Stockholm's Kungsträdgården - a gathering for over 60,000 seniors. We presented both Dosell and our consumer version and were met with strong interest from the target audience.

The overall development in Sweden demonstrates that our solution has gained a firm foothold and continues to grow organically through strong results and word-of-mouth.

The Netherlands: 21% Growth and New Clients from the Expo

In the Netherlands, our partner TCCN continues to deliver strong results. The number of active Dosell units increased by 21% from March to April, and the customer base is expanding.

Following the April expo, around 25 new leads were generated, leading to four meetings and one official offer. The first broadcast of Dosell TV also sparked significant interest, providing more organizations with insight into how Dosell works in practice.

The combination of satisfied end-users, innovative outreach, and a growing partner network provides a solid foundation for continued growth through the spring.

Spain: Market Launch and National TV Exposure

In Spain, Dosell has now entered the market through our partner Ti Medi and the Savioo Home concept. After participating in expos in Barcelona and France, we are now seeing increasing media coverage.

On April 26, Dosell appeared on Spanish national television in the program Aruser on La Sexta - one of the country's largest TV channels. Host Alfonso Arús and his panel expressed strong support for the Savioo concept and emphasized the solution's value for elderly individuals and those with complex medication routines. This provides clear proof that Dosell is gaining attention and credibility among the general public.

Over 50 pharmacies have shown interest in offering Savioo Home, which is now being launched nationally. We hope to see a tangible increase in sales in the coming months.

Dosell's visibility in Spain strengthens our brand in a strategically important market and sets the stage for future volume growth.

To Our Shareholders - A Solid Foundation for Growth

iZafe Group remains in a development phase - but April clearly demonstrates that our strategy is bearing fruit. We are strengthening our position in Sweden through expanded cooperation in VGR, deepening our presence in Europe through new client relationships in the Netherlands, and reaching the general public in Spain through national TV.

At the same time, we are continuously engaging in new partnership discussions, and we see more readiness than ever to take action. The demand for safe, efficient medication management is growing rapidly - and Dosell is well positioned to meet that challenge.

Thank you for your continued trust and for following our journey forward.

