iZafe Group: Dosell Reaches 1,000 Units in Operation - Celebrates Milestone with Investor Event in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) ("iZafe" or "the Company") today announces that its subsidiary Dosell has reached a significant milestone: more than 1,000 active Dosell units are now in use across Europe. This marks a clear breakthrough for safe and digital medication management in the home.

To celebrate this achievement, the company invites shareholders, partners, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to an exclusive event at its Stockholm office on June 12.

"This milestone is both personal and strategic. Reaching 1,000 Dosell units in operation proves that we've made it through the most challenging phase - building a stable, scalable and in-demand solution. Now we're ready to grow in earnest. None of this would have been possible without the tremendous dedication of our team, our partners, and our shareholders who believed in us every step of the way. I look forward to sharing the next chapter with you," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

During the evening, we will share the journey toward reaching 1,000 active Dosell units - the challenges we've faced, the key turning points, and why this moment represents a breakthrough for both our company and the digital healthcare sector.

You'll also get a glimpse of what's coming next - our strategic goals, technical roadmap, and how we plan to scale up the business both in Sweden and internationally.

Food and drinks will be served in a relaxed setting where you'll have the opportunity to connect with the Dosell team, fellow shareholders, healthcare innovators, and industry professionals.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 12

Time: From 6:00 PM

Location: iZafe Group HQ, David Bagares Gata 3A, Stockholm

Registration: https://forms.office.com/e/8qHzwLu5S8

Please note that registration is required and space is limited - spots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Dosell

Dosell is a medical technology solution that ensures the right person takes the right medication at the right time. The product is specifically designed to prevent double dosing and improve adherence - one of the greatest challenges in modern healthcare. Dosell is currently used by municipalities, private care providers and partners across Europe.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

