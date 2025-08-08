iZafe Group: Monthly Update July - Summer Calm, Stress Test and Continued Momentum

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - July is traditionally a quieter month, something we accounted for in our planning and budget. But that doesn't mean we've been idle. On the contrary - the month brought both challenges and achievements, showing that we are building an increasingly strong company, with a team and partner network that can deliver even under pressure.

A Stress Test in the Netherlands

In July, our network provider experienced two major service outages, which temporarily impacted our operations - particularly in the Netherlands. It was a testing situation for both us and our partners. However, thanks to fast and clear communication, effective crisis management, and close collaboration, we were able to minimize the impact for our users.

As our partner in the Netherlands put it: it was a tough day, but also a clear proof that we have the right product, the right people, and the right mindset to get through even major challenges. It further strengthens our confidence in the future.

We are now working intensively to build increased redundancy to reduce the risk of future network disruptions. It's also worth highlighting that users connected via WiFi were not affected at all - demonstrating the value of having multiple connectivity options.

Stable Usage and ARR Growth

As expected, we didn't see a significant increase in the number of units during July. The vacation period affects many operations, especially in Sweden. But we are pleased to report that:

The Netherlands saw a 5.5% increase in the number of units - even during the holiday period.

ARR increased during July, thanks to sales of additional services and upgrades.

This confirms that Dosell is not just being installed - it is continuously used and creating value.

Progress in Sweden

Despite the summer slowdown in many municipalities, our momentum remains strong:

We won a direct procurement where a municipality, after a successful pilot, is switching from their previous supplier to Dosell and placing an order for 30 units.

3 new municipalities will launch in August - continuing our geographic expansion.

Interest remains high - 15 digital demonstrations are already booked for August with Swedish municipalities.

Comments like "I hear nothing but that it works great" are strong indicators of the stability and value Dosell provides.

Spain - Next Step Toward Wider Rollout

In Spain, our partnership with Ti Medi continues to gain attention. In July, La Vanguardia published an article highlighting how Ti Medi is now taking the next step by working directly with pharmacy chains to scale the use of Dosell.

That said, it's important to recognize that the concept of medication dispensers is still new to the Spanish market, and it will take some time for both users and healthcare providers to fully appreciate its benefits. In countries like the Netherlands and across the Nordics, the solution has gained broader adoption and is already seen as a natural part of future medication management.

We're confident that Spain will get there too - and once it does, we expect a classic "ketchup effect." Ti Medi has a strong presence, a clear plan, and is working methodically to build understanding and demand. This makes them the ideal partner to drive development forward in this important market.

Read the article: La Vanguardia - Ti Medi

Finland - New Market with a Strong Partner

In July, we signed an agreement with AddSecure Smart Care Oy, who will now launch Dosell in the Finnish market. They have already placed their first order and have an ambitious plan for the autumn. This is an important piece in our Nordic expansion, and we look forward to a strong collaboration.

Strong Engagement from Our Shareholders

We are very pleased that so many shareholders have taken advantage of our exclusive offer - where shareholders can receive a Dosell device with a free subscription for a limited time. The offer has already generated many registrations, which shows strong interest and engagement. We hope even more shareholders will take the opportunity to try Dosell and experience the value it creates - both for individuals and society.

Read more and register here: https://dosell.se/aktieagarforman/

Charging Up for a Strong Autumn

Our team has had a well-deserved break during the summer - something that was much needed after an intense start to the year. Although many had to step in briefly during their holidays due to our small and committed team, the recovery time has been important.

Now, we are fully recharged and ready for an eventful autumn.

We have a clear plan, strong partners, and a goal that feels more within reach than ever: to reach SEK 10 million in ARR before the end of the year.

Thank you for following our journey - and thank you to all shareholders, customers, and partners who make it possible.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

Spain Timedi

Attachments

Monthly Update July - Summer Calm, Stress Test and Continued Momentum

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/monthly-update-july-summer-calm-stress-test-and-continued-momentum-1058299