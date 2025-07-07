iZafe Group: Monthly Update June - New Share Issue, Shareholder Campaign, and Continued International Growth

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - Strong Start to the Summer - and Continued Focus on Reaching 10 MSEK in ARR

June was marked by strategic initiatives and a clear forward focus. The summer months are traditionally quieter, which is also reflected in our budget, but we remain firmly on track toward our stated goal of reaching 10 MSEK in ARR by year-end. Despite seasonal effects, the number of dispensings increased by 5% in June compared to May - a clear indication that Dosell usage continues to rise as more units are deployed and used consistently.

We carried out a directed share issue that brought approximately 10 MSEK into the company, strengthening our position to continue growing in Sweden and across our prioritized international markets.

We also launched an exclusive offer for our shareholders - for a limited time, shareholders can receive a Dosell with a free subscription. This is an opportunity to try the product firsthand, contribute to better medication management, and become an ambassador for tomorrow's solution.

We've already received enthusiastic responses and interest in the offer, which is very encouraging. I truly hope even more shareholders take this chance to try Dosell and experience the value it delivers - both for individuals and for society.

Read more and register here: https://dosell.se/aktieagarforman/

Sweden: Summer Pause in Municipalities - But Strong Momentum in Dialogue and Planning

Swedish municipalities are entering a summer period where many processes slow down due to holidays and temporary staffing. This is reflected in a temporarily slower pace, but we've taken the opportunity to focus on preparations for the autumn.

In June, we conducted no fewer than 18 digital product demos for municipalities that have shown curiosity and interest. We've also been working intensively on fall planning for the launches and pilots scheduled to begin in September.

Feedback from existing customers remains strong - as one put it: "I hear nothing but that it works great!"

Spain: Ti Medi Expands - Strong Media Coverage and Expansion Planning

Our partner Ti Medi continues to expand through the national pharmacy network and has also gained significant media attention. A recently published article in La Vanguardia about their initiative has spread widely and generated additional interest.

The focus now is to continue scaling within Spain - but also to bring Dosell to new countries. Ti Medi is now preparing for launches in both Portugal and France this fall.

The Netherlands: 21% Growth in June - Over 30 Care Organizations in Operation

The Netherlands continues to deliver impressive results. In June alone, the number of active units with our partner grew by 21%, with an additional 21% growth expected in July based on the current pipeline.

Our partner drove more than 300 kilometers in a single week to meet with partners, deliver Dosell units, and identify specific needs in each organization. The Netherlands now has over 30 care organizations using Dosell - clear proof of both the demand and scalability of the solution.

Unlike Sweden, several Dutch organizations choose to launch during the summer. As one partner put it: "We have to start now - we simply don't have the resources to help our users manage their medication without Dosell."

At the same time, development of further integrations with other platforms is ongoing, making it easier for new organizations to implement Dosell. Several existing customers are also significantly scaling up their usage volumes.

Other Markets: Rising Interest Across New Regions

We continue to engage in dialogue with several new markets expressing interest in implementing Dosell. The need for safer and more efficient medication management is global - and we see strong potential in scaling our model to more countries.

Thank you for following our journey - and a special thanks to all shareholders engaging with Dosell. Together, we continue shaping the future of medication management.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

