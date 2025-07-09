iZafe Group signs agreement with AddSecure Smart Care Oy to launch Dosell in Finland

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - iZafe Group AB (publ.) has signed an agreement with AddSecure Smart Care Oy for the distribution of the medication dispenser Dosell on the Finnish market. The agreement represents a strategically important step in iZafe Group's international expansion and further strengthens the company's presence in the Nordic region.

Through this partnership, iZafe Group gains access to a well-established partner with extensive reach in the Finnish welfare technology sector. AddSecure Smart Care Oy brings many years of experience delivering digital safety solutions to municipalities and home healthcare providers - making them an ideal partner for introducing Dosell in Finland.

Finland represents a market with growing demand for safe, efficient, and user-friendly medication management in the home. By combining proven technology with strong local presence, the partnership creates a solid foundation for long-term commercial success.

"This agreement gives us a strong foothold in Finland and opens up significant growth opportunities. We look forward to working with AddSecure to improve medication adherence and safety for even more people," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

