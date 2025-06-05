iZafe Group: Monthly Update May - Surpassing 1,000 Units and Growing Strategic Partnerships

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - May has been an eventful month where we took yet another important step forward. The number of active billable Dosell units increased by an additional 14% from April - a growth now built on an ever-larger base volume. At the same time, we passed a major symbolic milestone: more than 1,000 active units in operation, showing that we've made it through the most challenging phase - building a stable, scalable, and in-demand solution.

Growth is driven both by more municipalities and partners starting to use Dosell - and by existing customers prescribing more units per client. We are seeing broad and growing traction, even though we're still coming from relatively modest volumes. That makes the strength of our growth rate all the more encouraging.

We are now entering the summer months, which traditionally means a somewhat slower pace due to holidays. But we look forward to ramping up again in the fall - firmly anchored in our long-term strategy.

Sweden: Growth in VGR and Increasing Demand Ahead of Autumn

In May, two more municipalities in the Västra Götaland region (VGR) began using Dosell, bringing our presence in the region to 14 municipalities. Several of these have started increasing their internal volumes and are receiving very positive feedback from both staff and users.

Two new municipalities have approved pilot projects with Dosell set to start right after summer. We've also held numerous presentations for municipalities now considering launching their own pilots - a clear sign of the strong momentum we're experiencing in the Swedish public care sector.

At Vitalis, the Nordic region's leading event for health and social care, we gained strategic traction - both through our presence and by presenting collaborations with Tamro, JDM Innovation, and Phoenix Group. The reaction from visitors was overwhelmingly positive, summarized best by the comment: "Finally, two solutions in one system!"

Especially appreciated was our joint stage appearance with ATEA and Ulricehamn Municipality, where Ulricehamn shared their successful implementation and how their "slow and steady" approach has led to stable, positive development. Many home care teams in the municipality are now reaching out, eager to start using Dosell themselves.

We also participated in Senior Day in Kungsträdgården, where we received great interest in our consumer solution. At the same time, our partner Zafe exhibited at the Dementia Days event, where Dosell attracted significant attention for its value in early intervention for cognitive impairment. The new Social Services Act emphasizes this very need - and many now see Dosell as a key part of the solution.

Spain: Pharmacy Network and Interest from Private Care Providers

In Spain, our partner Ti Medi continues rolling out Dosell through the national pharmacy network, which includes over 1,500 pharmacies.

Following strong media attention in April, private care providers have also started to show interest in Dosell. Our B2B solution is now being actively presented to these providers, who see the opportunity to complement their existing care structures with a digital solution that enhances independence and safety in medication management.

The Netherlands: Continued Growth and Trade Fair Momentum

In the Netherlands, growth continues at a rapid pace. Our customer TCCN is highly engaged and has established an efficient approach for broad outreach - already leading to concrete meetings with new stakeholders. At the same time, their existing customers are increasing their volumes month over month.

Dosell TV has generated strong interest, and our presence at the April trade fair served as a clear catalyst for new contacts. Several of these are now in the quotation or implementation phase. The combination of proactive sales, a strong network, and a value-driven offering that meets real needs gives us excellent conditions for continued expansion together with TCCN.

Strategic Partnership - LOI with JDM Innovation

In May, we signed a Letter of Intent with JDM Innovation, aiming to establish a strategic partnership in Europe. JDM is a well-established player in logistics, automation, and medical technology, working with both international pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy chains.

The partnership creates opportunities to integrate our technologies and opens doors to new markets in Europe. Discussions around joint pilots are already underway, and we see great potential in driving efficiency and safe medication management together in new markets.

Celebrate the 1,000-Unit Milestone with Us - Investor Evening June 12

To mark our achievement of surpassing 1,000 active units, we're inviting you to an investor evening in Stockholm - on Thursday, June 12.

We sincerely hope as many shareholders as possible will take this opportunity to come, meet our team in person, ask questions, and get deeper insight into our journey and future vision. It's a great chance to connect - and to experience Dosell live.

Welcome - we look forward to seeing you! Register here: https://forms.office.com/e/8qHzwLu5S8

Thank You for Your Trust - Together We Are Shaping the Future of Medication Management

iZafe Group is in a phase of strong commercial momentum. May's results confirm both the direction and pace of our progress. We're strengthening our partnerships, expanding our network, and building on a model that has now proven both scalable and effective.

Thank you for following our journey - and we warmly welcome you to the investor evening on Thursday, June 12.