iZafe Group: iZafe signs Letter of Intent with JDM Innovation with the Goal to Initiate a Strategic Partnership in Europe

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - iZafe Group AB (publ) ("iZafe" or "the Company") today announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with German company JDM Innovation GmbH, part of the PHOENIX group. The goal is to initiate a strategic partnership where the Dosell medication robot will be integrated with JDM's dispensing solution Smila into a joint digital platform for home-based medication management. The solution is aimed at municipalities and care providers across Europe and is designed to simplify implementation, increase adherence, and free up valuable time in healthcare delivery.

JDM has more than 40 years of experience in digital healthcare solutions and is the developer of Smila - an automatic medication dispenser already in use in Finland and Denmark. In Sweden, Smila is being introduced in collaboration with Tamro AB. The PHOENIX group, to which both JDM and Tamro belong, is the European leader in pharmaceutical wholesale, pharmacy retail, and services for the pharmaceutical industry with operations in 29 healthcare markets, providing a strong foundation for European expansion.

Dosell, developed by iZafe, is a Swedish medication robot used in elder care to ensure safe and accurate medication intake at home. The solution is currently established in a growing number of municipalities in Sweden and care organizations in the Netherlands and Spain, with increasing interest from other European markets. The technology has proven to reduce medication errors, enhance patient safety, and save valuable time for healthcare staff - making it possible to deliver high-quality care to more individuals.

Through this partnership, two complementary solutions are brought together in one integrated platform. Municipalities and care providers gain access to a unified system where a single training and technical integration unlock two proven technologies - streamlining procurement, implementation, and day-to-day use.

"This is an important strategic step for iZafe. By combining our solution with Smila and leveraging PHOENIX group's strong presence in Europe, we are creating new opportunities for growth. Together, we are making it easier for municipalities and care providers to deliver safe and effective medication management to more users," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

Both iZafe and JDM advocate that different users have different needs. With this new platform, municipalities can easily offer tailored solutions based on each user's abilities - without compromising on safety or ease of use. The platform ensures smooth implementation and effective daily operations, helping staff save time and enabling more people to receive high-quality care.

"Dosell is a perfect complement to Smila. Together, we can offer a strong end-to-end solution on one platform that simplifies the implementation of digital medication management for municipalities across Europe," says Martin Lafleur, CEO of JDM Innovation GmbH.

This week, Dosell will exhibit together with Tamro at Vitalis - the Nordic region's leading event for the future of health, care, and welfare technology. The collaboration will be presented under the joint message: "Two brands. One vision. One platform."

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

JDM Smila Dosell

Attachments

iZafe signs Letter of Intent with JDM Innovation with the goal to initiate a strategic partnership in Europe

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/izafe-signs-letter-of-intent-with-jdm-innovation-with-the-goal-to-ini-1029806