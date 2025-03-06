Increased Demand and Successful Launch - iZafe Group Strengthens Its Position

iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) February was an intense and forward-looking month for iZafe Group. We continue to accelerate our growth and strengthen our market presence through strategic partnerships and expansion in multiple key markets. Despite seasonal variations, the number of active Dosell units increased by 9%, demonstrating continued strong demand and stable user growth. Spain successfully launched Dosell, while in Sweden, we rapidly expanded with new municipalities implementing our solution. At the same time, our establishment in the Netherlands progressed, and we look forward to further sales growth through upcoming trade fairs in both Spain and the Netherlands.

Spain: Official Launch and Initial Market Activities

After an intensive preparation phase, we have now officially launched Dosell in Spain! Spain has one of the largest healthcare markets in Europe, with over 22,000 pharmacies and an aging population driving demand for digital medication management solutions. This presents significant growth potential and an opportunity to establish Dosell as a leading solution in the market.

Our partner Ti-Medi has initiated marketing efforts by introducing the Savioo platform to all of its 1,500 pharmacies via email and through direct visits to pharmacies in multiple cities, including Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Granollers, and Madrid. They currently produce dose sachets for 200,000 users, highlighting the significant potential for Dosell in the Spanish market.

To further strengthen our presence, we plan to gain media exposure in the near future, which will open new doors and increase awareness of Dosell in Spain. At the same time, Ti-Medi will be showcasing the Savioo concept along with Dosell at a major trade fair in Barcelona this March, providing additional visibility and opportunities to reach more industry players.

Sweden: Four New Municipalities in Operation and More on the Way

We launched Dosell in four new municipalities in February, while also conducting training sessions for two additional municipalities that plan to implement Dosell in March. Additionally, six new municipalities have expressed interest in adopting Dosell, with four of them already scheduling startup meetings in March and planning to activate their first units in April.

This represents a faster growth rate in terms of the number of municipalities than initially planned. Despite the positive development, we recognize that some challenges remain, particularly regarding the speed of implementation and initial volumes. While we have successfully introduced Dosell in multiple new municipalities in Sweden, the initial deployment is still relatively small-scale. To enhance scalability, we are focusing on improving training efforts for healthcare staff and simplifying the ordering process. However, municipalities plan to increase the number of units over time, reinforcing our strategy and our partners' efforts to scale up Dosell's implementation across Sweden.

Some of the feedback we have received from users and staff:

User: "I don't have to think anymore! Finally, I get my medication at the right time, and when it lights up and beeps, I know it's time to take it."

Healthcare Staff: "If a user hasn't taken their medication, a simple phone call is enough to follow up-we don't have to make a home visit."

Healthcare Staff: "We chose Dosell as our medication dispenser because it is so simple and fits perfectly with all our municipality's needs."

The Netherlands: Stable Growth and Expanding Pipeline

Our market in the Netherlands continues to develop positively, with steadily increasing demand. Our partner's pipeline of new customers is growing, and we anticipate a high activation rate of Dosell units throughout the spring. Their investment in Dosell continues to yield results and is creating a stable platform for future expansion.

Additionally, our partner will be showcasing Dosell at a major trade fair in the Netherlands in April, which we believe will drive an even greater increase in sales.

We recommend following our partner's journey in the Netherlands through their LinkedIn page, TCCN , for the latest updates and market developments.

Expansion and New Partnerships

Throughout February, we engaged in several exciting discussions with potential new partners in emerging markets. Moving forward, our strategy is to select partners with the best conditions for scaling Dosell on a larger scale. It is crucial to collaborate with organizations that understand how to implement digital technology and manage the necessary transformation processes required for successfully adopting Dosell.

We look forward to continued positive development in March and to building on the strong foundation we have established for our growth. We appreciate your engagement and look forward to sharing more progress in the upcoming updates!

