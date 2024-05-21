Bambuser AB: Bambuser Explores New Opportunities in the Southeast Asia Market Through Strategic Partnership with Mela Platforms

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Singapore/Stockholm - Singapore headquartered brand specializing in frictionless live commerce solutions, Mela Platforms, and Bambuser, the global leader in video commerce technology, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration is set to redefine the e-commerce landscape by integrating Bambuser's video commerce solutions with Mela Platforms' robust thematic event capabilities.

Mela Platforms has established itself as a key player in maximizing revenue for brands, e-commerce platforms, and publishers through immersive, theme-based event production and live shopping experiences. The partnership aims to leverage each company's strengths, with Mela bringing its expertise in seamless event integration and Bambuser enhancing the user experience with interactive, shoppable video content.



"We look forward to our partnership with Mela platform, and we're eager to embark on this journey of exploration together, said Jonas Lagerström, Chief Operating Officer at Bambuser.

The integration of Bambuser's shoppable video solutions into Mela Platforms' service offerings is expected to drive significant growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for all stakeholders involved. The new partnership is not just about technology; it's about creating a dynamic and engaging shopping experience that resonates with the modern consumer's expectations.

About Mela Platforms

Based in Singapore, Mela Platforms specializes in providing a fully integrated solution for running zero-cost, high-impact thematic live shopping events. Their platform is designed to optimize ROI through continuous learning models and state-of-the-art analytics.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 250 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.



Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

