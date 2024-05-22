Energy Vault and Enel have revealed plans to build 18 MW/36 MWh of gravity storage in the United States. They say that the project will be the first large-scale gravity energy storage in a Western country. Enel Green Power, the renewable energy unit of Italian utility Enel, and UK-based gravity storage specialist Energy Vault have jointly announced plans to build a large-scale gravity storage facility in the United States. The system will operate in the ERCOT market. It will also serve the Solutions Excellence Center in Texas, a research facility for innovative storage technologies that is currently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...