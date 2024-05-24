

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority or CMA on Friday said that it has issued a notice regarding Roche's planned acquisition of certain assets of LumiraDx, under section 96(2) of the Act, to investigate the competition issues on this merger.



As per the notice, CMA will verify whether the merger plan will substantially lessen the competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.



The preliminary 'invitation to comment,' requires the parties to submit initial views on the impact of the transaction. The CMA said that it has not yet launched its formal investigation into this transaction.



