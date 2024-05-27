IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Appoints Kristina Torfgård as New CEO

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden. May 27, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A) - a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease - announces today that its Board of Directors has appointed Kristina Torfgård as the new Chief Executive Officer. She will take up the position on August 1, succeeding Gunnar Olsson who thereafter will continue his engagement with the company in his role as a Board director. Kristina Torfgård has over 30 years of experience from leading roles in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry. Her most recent position was as CEO of Alzinova; a listed biopharma company active in neurodegenerative diseases.

"As previously announced, we have been searching for a successor to Gunnar Olsson and we are now very happy to welcome Kristina Torfgård as the new CEO of IRLAB. During Gunnar Olsson's time as CEO, the company has successfully advanced its project portfolio, and we can proudly state that it is now among the world's broadest and most mature in the Parkinson's disease field. Kristina's top priority will be to, in close collaboration with the rest of the management team, continue to develop the business in line with the company's strategy by identifying and developing first-in-class drug candidates through clinical Proof-of-Concept and subsequently establishing attractive partnering or out-licensing agreements," says IRLABs Chairman of the Board, Carola Lemne.

Kristina Torfgård has extensive experience in executive management, drug development, regulatory affairs and licensing with major international pharmaceutical companies, including in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. During her time at AstraZeneca, she held senior positions in both early and late-stage R&D and was globally responsible for marketed products. At the biopharmaceutical company Albireo AB/Pharma Inc, she worked as VP Clinical & Regulatory Affairs and VP Global Project Head. Most recently, she was CEO of Alzinova AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ALZ), where she built up the company to bring drug candidates for Alzheimer's disease to the market through partnering. Kristina is a pharmacist and holds a PhD in Medical Science from Linköping University. She is a Board director of GU Ventures, the holding company at the University of Gothenburg.

"I am delighted to have been entrusted by the Board of Directors to lead IRLAB, an impressive company that through its unique research platform, ISP, has created a world-leading project portfolio in the field of Parkinson's. I look forward to continuing to work in line with the company's strategy to discover and develop new drug candidates that can create significant value for those affected by Parkinson's and other progressive, incurable brain diseases, for their loved ones, and for the company's shareholders," comments Kristina Torfgård.

Gunnar Olsson will continue to be involved in the company in his role as a Board director also after the change of CEO on August 1, 2024.

"After a successful year with great progress in the portfolio, it is time for me to again fully focus on my engagement as Board director. I welcome Kristina and look forward to supporting her in the new role," says Gunnar Olsson, who was appointed CEO in February 2023.

For more information

Carola Lemne, Chairman of the Board

Phone: +46 722 25 28 20

E-mail: carola.lemne@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

