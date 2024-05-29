Covia Shares ESG Results in Latest Corporate Responsibility Report

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Covia Holdings LLC has published its 19th consecutive Corporate Responsibility Report. The 2023 report, What Inspires Us, highlights the company's commitments to responsible operations, progress against its 2030 goals, Team Member contributions, community impact and philanthropy, and more. The report is available on the company's website at: www.coviacorp.com.

This report reflects an updated set of material topics, following the completion of a new materiality assessment in 2023. As an outcome from the assessment, the report includes new chapters that highlight efforts and results in areas such as Responsible Operations and Cybersecurity and Data Privacy. The 11 material topics are presented under the company's three corresponding corporate responsibility pillars: Environmental Stewardship, Positive Social Impact, and Responsible Governance and Ethics.

In the 2023 report, Covia highlighted key achievements in the following areas:

Safety, Health, and Security : Reduced the company's all-incidence rate by 21% from the prior year, consistent with the company's Safety First core value.

: Reduced the company's all-incidence rate by 21% from the prior year, consistent with the company's Safety First core value. Progress Against the Company's Goals That Inspire : Reaffirmed and updated the company's 2030 goals and reported achieving, or being on track to achieve, all these goals. This included reaching Covia's goal to have community action plans at all our facilities.

: Reaffirmed and updated the company's 2030 goals and reported achieving, or being on track to achieve, all these goals. This included reaching Covia's goal to have community action plans at all our facilities. Energy Efficiency and Emissions : Invested $6.4 million in energy efficiency-related projects and reduced the intensity of Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 7.6% year-over-year.

: Invested $6.4 million in energy efficiency-related projects and reduced the intensity of Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 7.6% year-over-year. Community Impact and Philanthropy: Hosted 34 Covia Cares Action Days through local partnerships in Covia's communities; also recorded over 12,000 volunteer hours and donated more than $1 million through The Covia Foundation.

Hosted 34 Covia Cares Action Days through local partnerships in Covia's communities; also recorded over 12,000 volunteer hours and donated more than $1 million through The Covia Foundation. Awards and Certifications: Recognized our top-performing facilities and teams for operational excellence, safety performance, environmental excellence, and community impact, among other award categories; also 20 mining and processing sites achieved Wildlife Habitat Council certification for their biodiversity and conservation initiatives.

Bruno Biasotta, Covia's President and CEO, said in the 2023 report: "Since joining Covia as President and CEO in mid-March 2024, I have been impressed by the dedication of our Team Members, the efficiency of our operations, and the strength of our culture." He added, "This report showcases our commitment to doing good as we do well, through our commitment to our three corporate responsibility pillars. It highlights the dedication of the people here at Covia who work every day to drive results. We're proud to share our story."

The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining Industry Standard; 2023 was the fifth consecutive year for which the company has reported to this framework. In addition, the report includes Covia's first Climate Risk and Opportunities Report (aligned with the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework), as well as its first climate risk scenario analysis conducted using the TCFD framework. In addition to the report and these appendix items, the company has published a library of ESG/corporate responsibility summary documents, which are available at this website link: https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/documents/.

While the report was under development, in January 2024, Covia announced plans to separate its Energy and Industrial businesses into two separate companies. The separation is expected to be completed this summer. As a result, this will be the last corporate responsibility report for Covia as a combined energy and industrial company. Moving forward, each company will be introducing its own ESG disclosures.

About Covia

Covia is a leading provider of diversified mineral solutions to a variety of industrial markets, including glass, ceramics, coatings, metals, foundry, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports and recreation, and oil and gas. The Company serves its customers through a broad array of high-quality products, including high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, resin and coated materials, delivered through its comprehensive distribution network. Covia has built long-standing relationships with a broad customer base consisting of blue-chip customers. Underpinning these strengths is an unwavering commitment to safety and to sustainable development, further enhancing the value that Covia delivers to all its stakeholders.

For more information, visit CoviaCorp.com.

