Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
WKN: 939166 | ISIN: DK0010267129 | Ticker-Symbol: RTE
Frankfurt
31.05.24
08:16 Uhr
14,350 Euro
-0,150
-1,03 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2024 | 13:18
RTX A/S: CEO Peter Røpke to resign from RTX at the end of November 2024

Nørresundby, 31 May 2024
Announcement no. 30/2024

Peter Røpke has informed RTX A/S that he has decided to resign from the Company to take up the CEO position in a privatly owned company in a different industry. He will continue at RTX until 30 November 2024.

Chair Peter Thostrup says: "I have valued the close partnership with Peter. Peter has made important contributions to the development of RTX since joining in 2016. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors".

CEO Peter Røpke says: "It has been a privilege to be part of RTX for the past eight years. RTX is well-positioned for continued profitable growth based on strong relations to customers who are global leaders in the respective fields and based on the strong competencies of my co-workers at RTX. I would like to thank Peter Thostrup, my RTX colleagues and the Board of Directors for an always constructive cooperation".

RTX is initiating the process to find Peter Røpke's successor.

Enquiries and further information:
Chair Peter Thostrup, tel +45 96 32 23 00


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
