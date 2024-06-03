

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced that its indirect subsidiary, Medtronic, Inc., has closed a registered public offering of 850 million euros principal amount of 3.650% senior notes due 2029, 850 million euros principal amount of 3.875% senior notes due 2036, 600 million euros principal amount of 4.150% senior notes due 2043, and 700 million euros principal amount of 4.150% senior notes due 2053. The net proceeds are approximately 2.97 billion euros.



The company said the net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of outstanding commercial paper and other indebtedness.



