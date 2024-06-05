

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc. (WCC), a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions, announced on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of entroCIM, a data center and building intelligence software firm.



The initial purchase price was $30 million with the opportunity for an additional earnout based on performance.



John Engel, CEO of Wesco, said: 'This acquisition is indicative of the expanded services, data-informed intelligence, and expertise that Wesco intends to provide to our global customers and supplier partners to drive increased value through the supply chain.'



entroCIM's Central Intelligence Manager is an HTML5 browser-based application sold as-a-service to connect devices and remote monitoring systems in commercial facilities.



It delivers actionable insights to help businesses reduce costs and improve operations through a single digital interface.



