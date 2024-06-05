Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036 | Ticker-Symbol: GIS
Tradegate
05.06.24
15:36 Uhr
58,60 Euro
-0,35
-0,59 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,4558,5015:58
58,4758,5115:58
ACCESSWIRE
05.06.2024 15:26 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gilead Sciences: Preserving Fertility in the Face of a Cancer Diagnosis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Emma was a 28-year-old nursing student when she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She had always wanted children and, once she learned that her treatment could affect her fertility, she found herself needing to make a quick family planning decision to pursue in vitro fertilization (IVF) and freeze her eggs.

"You think that you have time to have all these things happen, and you don't," says Emma. "Your life is put on hold and your future's put on hold, and who knows if you even could have kids."

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, about 9% of women diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States are younger than 45 years old. While surgery and radiation rarely affect fertility, women who undergo chemotherapy can experience immediate or long-term infertility if eggs become damaged or destroyed. Other cancer treatments, such as hormone therapy, aren't known to cause infertility, but the treatment duration could interfere with the biological clock of childbearing years.

Gilead partners with various organizations that support people living with breast cancer. One such organization, the Young Survival Coalition (YSC), recognizes the unique needs of people of childbearing age and works with patients under 40 through nearly every facet of their cancer treatment journey.

"People may tell you to focus on treating your cancer first, but it's important that you also consider life after cancer treatment and the impact of any treatment you may choose," says Amanda Nixon, YSC's Director of Community Engagement and Empowerment. She says her organization always recommends that younger women diagnosed with cancer seek a consultation from a fertility preservation expert if having biological children is of interest.

Watch the video above to learn about two women's fertility journey.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.