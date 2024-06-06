Celebrating World Environment Day and GenerationRestoration at Covia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Today, on June 5th, Covia is celebrating World Environment Day (WED) by focusing on land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience, in line with the United Nations' theme GenerationRestoration. Throughout the years, Covia has showcased various collaborations and welcomed renowned advocates to speak to our team. Previous speakers included Steve Adair from Ducks Unlimited, Margaret O'Gorman from Wildlife Habitat Council, and Mary Anne Morris from Houston Audubon Raptor Center. This year, we are shining a spotlight on the significant reclamation efforts happening at our Covia plants. Check out the video to see how Covia is celebrating World Environment Day!

Natalie Eglinton, the Director of Environment, emphasized the significance of World Environment Day. "We take great pride in our responsible land use and the preservation of natural habitat projects. These efforts contribute to enhancing the quality of life in our communities. Covia has actively participated in the restoration of diverse ecosystems such as wetlands, forests, ranchlands, shorelines, prairies, and more."

Through the efforts of our Covia Team Members, we are improving air quality, restoring wildlife habitat, increasing pollinators, and advancing other important environmental initiatives for the communities we live and work in. For more information about Covia's environmental stewardship, visit: https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/environmental-stewardship/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on accesswire.com