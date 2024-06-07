WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)
Looking ahead, for the full year, Graham Corporation (GHM) expects adjusted EBITDA of $16.5 million to $19.5 million on revenue of $200 million to $210 million.
It also sees capital expenditure of $10 million to $15 million
GHM was trading up by 7.41 percent at $27.99 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):
Earnings: $1.340 million in Q4 vs. -$0.481 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q4 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.608 million or $0.15 per share for the period.
Revenue: $49.070 million in Q4 vs. $43.027 million in the same period last year.
