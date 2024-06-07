

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)



Looking ahead, for the full year, Graham Corporation (GHM) expects adjusted EBITDA of $16.5 million to $19.5 million on revenue of $200 million to $210 million.



It also sees capital expenditure of $10 million to $15 million



GHM was trading up by 7.41 percent at $27.99 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):



Earnings: $1.340 million in Q4 vs. -$0.481 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q4 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.608 million or $0.15 per share for the period.



Revenue: $49.070 million in Q4 vs. $43.027 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken