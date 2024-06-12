Bambuser AB: Currys Partners with Bambuser to Reshape Electronics Retail

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Stockholm - Bambuser, the leading video commerce provider, announced a new partnership with home electronics leader Currys.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Bambuser," said Andy Gamble, Group CIO at Currys. "Video commerce presents a unique opportunity for us to engage with our customers more meaningfully and showcase our products to buyers one-on-one in a personalized and interactive way. We believe that this partnership will enable us to create enhanced shopping experiences that drive customer loyalty."

With the rise of e-commerce and changing consumer behaviors, Currys recognizes the need to innovate and connect with customers more engagingly. By teaming up with Bambuser to implement their virtual consultation solution, Currys hopes to continue leveraging the dynamic capabilities of shoppable video calls, allowing customers to interact with product experts, ask questions, and make informed purchasing decisions during virtual consultations - wherever they are. This personalized approach to shopping not only enhances the customer experience but also strengthens Currys' position as a leader in the consumer electronics industry.

"Following our successful partnership with Elkjøp in the Nordic region, we are thrilled to welcome Currys to the Bambuser community and expand our partnership with the Currys group; we look forward to delivering memorable shopping experiences that exceed expectations and drive business growth," said Louise Blomqvist, President EMEA at Bambuser.

The partnership between Currys and Bambuser unites two industry leaders in their commitment to go beyond traditional e-commerce and empowers consumers to purchase seamlessly and deepen their connection with the Currys brand.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 250 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

About Currys plc

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 727 stores in 6 countries. In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys and in the UK we operate our own mobile virtual network, iD Mobile. In the Nordics we trade under the Elkjøp brand. We're the market leader in all markets, able to serve all households and employing almost 25,000 capable and committed colleagues.

We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, helping people stay connected, productive, fit, clean, healthy, and entertained. We're here to help everyone enjoy those benefits and, with our scale and expertise, we're uniquely placed to do so.

Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology to the full. The Group's operations include Europe's largest technology repair facility, a sourcing office in Hong Kong and an extensive distribution network, centred in Newark in the UK and Jönköping in Sweden, enabling fast and efficient delivery to stores and homes.

We're a leader in giving technology a longer life through reuse, repair and recycling. We're reducing our impact on the environment in our operations and our wider value chain and we will achieve net zero emissions by 2040. We offer customers products that help them save energy, reduce waste and save water, and we partner with charitable organisations to bring the benefits of amazing technology to those who might otherwise be excluded.

For more information about Currys, please visit currys.co.uk

