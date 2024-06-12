

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corp. (EQT) Wednesday announced that EQT Healthcare Growth Strategy and the EQT Growth Fund have agreed to acquire a majority stake in CluePoints, headquartered in Belgium. Summit Partners, an investor in CluePoints, and Clinimetrics SA, a co-founder of CluePoints, will retain minority stakes. The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.



CluePoints is a cloud-based software platform for Risk-Based Quality Management and data quality oversight in clinical trials. CluePoints' proprietary algorithms offer an end-to-end value proposition from initial risk identification to ongoing tracking and monitoring of issues and discrepancies throughout the drug development process.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.



