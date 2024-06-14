

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies (TTE, TTE.L) said that it agreed to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary TotalEnergies EP (Brunei) B.V. to Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad, a Malaysian independent oil and gas exploration and production company, for a consideration of $259 million.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2024.



TotalEnergies EP (Brunei) B.V. owns and operates a 37.5% interest in Block B, alongside Shell Deepwater Borneo (35%) and Brunei Energy Exploration (27.5%).



Block B, located 85 kilometers off the coast of Brunei, contains the Maharaja Lela/Jamalulam field, which started producing in 1999 and represented a net production for TotalEnergies of approximately 9,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023.



