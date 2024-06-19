WAVESTONE: Wavestone awarded the "Mid Cap International 2024" prize of the CFNEWS Grands Prix de la Croissance Externe

The 16th edition of the CFNEWS Grands Prix de la Croissance Externe was held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at the Cercle de l'Union Interalliée in Paris. On this occasion, CFNEWS and its partners awarded seven companies that stood out for their external growth in 2023.

Creation of a European consulting firm with a global reach

Wavestone was awarded the "Mid Cap International 2024" prize for its combination with the German consulting firm Q_PERIOR in December 2023.

This transformational and strategic combination has created a new player that is now one of the leading international consultancies. The change in scale, international scope and value proposition of the new entity provides Wavestone with new opportunities to support major global clients in their most critical transformations.

With over 5,500 employees based in 17 countries throughout Continental Europe, the UK, North America and Asia, Wavestone is operating in almost all business sectors and is becoming a major player in many of these areas: Banking, Insurance, Energy, or Automotive & Manufacturing.

At March 31, 2024, on a pro forma basis*, Wavestone generated a revenue of €943.8m and a recurring operating profit of €123.9m, representing a recurring operating margin of 13.1%.

In addition, as a growth model is inconceivable without sustainable development, Wavestone strives to be at the forefront of social, societal and environmental responsibility issues.

The firm's ambition is to continue to develop the new entity at a sustained pace over the next few years, combining organic growth and acquisitions.

In terms of external growth, Wavestone provides a particularly attractive platform for future acquisitions. Priority will be given to two geographical areas, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as consolidating existing positions in Asia.

"This award recognizes our development strategy. Our combination with Q_PERIOR marked a key milestone for Wavestone, strengthening our presence in Europe and enabling us to offer even more diversified, value-added services to our clients. This award is also a tribute to the hard work of our teams, without whom this success would not have been possible", says Pascal Imbert, CEO of Wavestone.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35



* the 2023/24 pro forma accounts have been calculated as if the acquisitions of Q_PERIOR and Aspirant Consulting had taken place on April 1, 2023

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ymmfZMZvZJmWnG1taZZraJRql2lplpGUbmSYmGRolJvJbWxhnJxpbpaWZnFnmGpv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86359-wavestone-communique-grands-prix-de-la-croissance-externe-en.pdf