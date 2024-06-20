

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc. (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a supplier of food and beverage ingredients, agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of CP Kelco U.S.; CP Kelco China; and CP Kelco ApS from J.M. Huber Corporation for a total implied consideration of US$1.8 billion or about 1.4 billion pounds, on a cash-free, debt-free basis.



The implied consideration consists of US$1.15 billion in cash from new and existing debt facilities and cash resources; issue of 75 million new Tate & Lyle ordinary shares to Huber with an implied value of about US$645 million; deferred consideration of up to 10 million additional Tate & Lyle ordinary shares to be delivered to J.M. Huber approximately two years post-completion of the proposed transaction.



CP Kelco is a provider of pectin, speciality gums and other nature-based ingredients.



J.M. Huber will become a long-term shareholder (about 16%) in Tate & Lyle following completion. J.M. Huber will be entitled to appoint two non-executive directors to the Tate & Lyle Board, subject to J.M. Huber maintaining certain minimum shareholding thresholds in Tate & Lyle.



The proposed transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of the 2024 calendar year.



