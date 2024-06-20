

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) Thursday said it has entered into a delisting agreement with Novartis BidCo AG and Novartis AG upon closing the acquisition by Novartis in May this year.



In April, Novartis had submitted a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of MorphoSys with an offer price of 68 euros per share, in cash. The acceptance period of the takeover offer and the statutory two-week additional acceptance period ended on May 13, and May 30 respectively.



As of June 20, Novartis holds about 91.04% stake in MorphoSys, making MorphoSys a Novartis company.



Novartis plans to merge MorphoSys by implementing a squeeze-out of MorphoSys' minority shareholders.



