

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 GRAVITI investigational study of TREMFYA subcutaneous induction therapy in adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The study met both co-primary endpoints, achieving statistically significant and clinically meaningful outcomes for clinical remission at Week 12 as well as endoscopic response at Week 12. Safety data from GRAVITI were consistent with the safety profile of TREMFYA in its approved indications.



'The Phase 3 GRAVITI study showed promising results with subcutaneous induction and provides similar clinical benefit to what was seen with IV induction in the GALAXI studies,' said David Lee, Global Therapeutic Area Head Immunology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.



