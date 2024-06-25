Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in providing professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that Deutsche Telekom has selected the CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution to enhance its ability to support and integrate its approach to financial consolidation.

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with more than 252 million mobile customers, 25 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President General Manager, Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, said: "We are committed to continuous innovation to empower the office of the CFO to drive digital transformation, plan for uncertainty, and ensure regulatory compliance for profitable growth. We are delighted to support Deutsche Telekom and provide an advanced solution enabling the integration of financial and management data to support and enhance its approach to financial consolidation."

Provided in collaboration with valantic, a leading consultancy for digital transformation, and ARIA ADVISORY, the CCH Tagetik CPM solution can be implemented on an SAP HANA system enabling an embedded approach across the Deutsche Telekom organization. The solution will provide:

capability to serve as a platform for consolidation, planning and reporting

standardized rules and processes, accompanied by a detailed end-to-end process workflow management

a business-oriented platform which can be maintained by the business department and runs in a cloud environment

Norman Woithe, Project Lead, Deutsche Telekom Services Europe SE said: "Deutsche Telekom's expectations for a new consolidation application are high. Ambitious requirements include the integration of financial and management data and the onboarding of additional sub-group consolidations on a common platform. In addition, consolidated financial data needs to be available earlier and maintenance effort significantly reduced. With CCH Tagetik we have chosen the platform and application that best supports our business requirements and will also support Telekom's ongoing IT transformation with the variety of standard connectors that come natively with the product and the flexibility to connect to almost any data source."

CCH Tagetik is part of Wolters Kluwer's Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Corporate Performance Management (CPM) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

