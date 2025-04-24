These fully integrated cloud solutions, CCH iFirm Personal Tax and CCH iFirm Accounts Production, are designed to revolutionize the way accounting and tax professionals manage their workflows, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and compliance.

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting (TAA) today announced the launch of CCH iFirm Personal Tax and CCH iFirm Accounts Production within its award-winning cloud-based practice management and compliance software platform CCH iFirm® for U.K. professionals. These enhancements deliver seamless, integrated platforms that enhance efficiency, reduce errors, ensure compliance and a more efficient workflow for tax and accounting professionals.

Bas Kniphorst, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer TAA Europe said: "These cloud solution modules represent a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and quality. By providing cutting-edge tools that meet the evolving demands of the tax and accounting industry, we are strengthening our position as a leader in cloud accounting solutions. This not only enhances our product portfolio but also drives growth and reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients. We are confident these launches will empower professionals to focus on high-value tasks and deliver exceptional service."

Redefining Tax Return Processing

CCH iFirm Personal Tax simplifies and streamlines the tax return process with fully scalable, forward-thinking technology. Since it's cloud-based, there's no need for manual updates or separate upgrades. It integrates data across the CCH iFirm product suite, enabling quick and efficient job completion.

Key benefits include:

Quick and accurate tax return filing with an intuitive errors and exceptions panel

Enhanced efficiency through customizable workflow templates

Cloud-based scalability for real-time data access, eliminating manual rekeying and reducing errors

The Future of Cloud-Based Compliance

CCH iFirm Accounts Production revolutionizes accounts production with a cloud-based system designed for accuracy, compliance, and enabling quick, error-free, and risk-reduced processes. It integrates compliance workflows for sole traders, partnerships, and limited companies (FRS 105), freeing up time for high-value tasks and enhancing client offerings.

Key benefits include:

Customizable final accounts for tailored financial statements

Automated risk reduction through validation alerts

Seamless data migration with built-in tools

The launch of these new cloud-based modules follows the launch of CCH iFirm AML in March 2024, which was independently recognized by the 2024 Accountancy Awards and won the Innovative Technology award category. Additionally, CCH iFirm AML was selected as a 2024 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing winner.

To learn more about CCH iFirm please visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en-gb/solutions/cch-ifirm-uk.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

