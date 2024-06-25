Bacardi Limited: A Visionary Award for a Visionary Director at Bacardi

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Bacardi Limited

Colin Asare-Appiah Honored by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF)

To be a visionary, you need to be bold and fearless. That captures the essence of Colin Asare-Appiah, Trade Director of Culture and Lifestyle at Bacardi, who is the 2024 recipient of the Tales Visionary Award by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF).

The honor is part of the 18th annual Spirited Awards® which recognizes beverage professionals, products, and establishments across every facet of the spirits and cocktail community on a global scale. In partnership with Forbes, the Spirited Awards® official media partner, TOTCF will honor recipients during the Tales of the Cocktail® (TOTC) conference taking place in July in New Orleans. Read more.

To be honored with this award, one must have:

Made unique and lasting contributions to the accessibility and intersectionality of the global drinks community

Shaped the beverage landscape

Served as a leader and mentor

Colin has done all that and more as an advocate for inclusivity including co-authoring the book, Black Mixcellence: A Comprehensive Guide to Black Mixology, sharing coveted drink recipes from the world's top mixologists - plus true stories of the historical impact of Black people in Mixology.

Colin Asare-Appiah Receives Tales Visionary Award





